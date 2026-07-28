Corning Aktie
WKN: 850808 / ISIN: US2193501051
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28.07.2026 17:23:12
Why Corning Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) fell out of the gate on Tuesday, tumbling as much as 20.1%. As of 11:07 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 19.4%.The catalyst that sent the optical fiber specialist lower was the company's financial results, which investors found wanting.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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