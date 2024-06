Why CrowdStrike Stock Surged on Monday

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were trading higher on Monday. The cloud-based endpoint security specialist jumped as much as 9.9% in early trading and was still up 9.1% as of 11:58 a.m. ET.The catalyst that sent the cybersecurity stock higher was the announcement it would be joining one of the major trading indexes.A statement released after the market close on Friday revealed that CrowdStrike would be joining the S&P 500. The stock will be replacing Robert Half when the market opens on Monday, June 24. In a press release marking the change, S&P Global noted, "The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel