Why CrowdStrike Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were moving higher today after the company got a bullish analyst note from Citigroup. The analyst built on earlier Wall Street comments that the company seems to have escaped the worst of the backlash that followed its July incident when a faulty software update shut down flights and banking operations, and disrupted other industries.As of 11:11 a.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock was up 4.5% on the news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool