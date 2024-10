Why Cruise Line Stocks Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Rallied This Week

Shares of cruise lines stocks rallied this week, with Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) up 12.9%, 8.3%, and 14%, respectively, through Thursday at 1:27 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Cruise lines had been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but have been digging themselves out of their respective debt holes for the past two years. Fortunately, pent-up desire for travel and experiences has led to strong and resilient demand for cruising, even through high oil prices in 2022 and higher interest rates in 2022 and 2023.With the economy remaining resilient and interest rates now coming down, cruise stocks got even more good news this week, when one Wall Street analyst upgraded the sector.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool