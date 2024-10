Why Crypto Prices Soared on Monday and May Only Be Getting Started

The crypto market soared on Monday as U.S. presidential candidates battle to win the crypto vote. Today's news is that Kamala Harris will support crypto legislation to "make sure owners of and investors in digital assets benefit from a regulatory framework." While the details were sparse, the sentiment was enough to send crypto higher, and some altcoins and memecoins were the biggest beneficiaries. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 7% in the last 24 hours as of 5:00 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 5.7%, Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) jumped 11.5%, and Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) has risen 10.4%.It's not usually a good idea to invest based on politics, but that doesn't mean that politics and policy don't impact investments. That's more evident than ever in the crypto market, where most exchanges and tokens have faced a court date with the SEC at some point.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool