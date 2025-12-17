Curaleaf Aktie
WKN DE: A2N8GY / ISIN: CA23126M1023
|
17.12.2025 02:00:09
Why Curaleaf Holdings Stock Popped by Almost 25% on Tuesday
Investors caught quite the serious buzz from marijuana stocks on Tuesday, thanks largely to President Trump's strongest indication so far that he will get the ball rolling on the drug's rescheduling. One title that wafted well higher in price was Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), which was up by almost 25% when the smoke cleared. This came in an answer to a reporter's question whether the President would enact an executive order (EO) to direct the government's Justice Department to begin the process of marijuana rescheduling. Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) slots drugs into a set of five "schedules," with Schedule I containing what it considers to be the most damaging ones. Marijuana is in this category. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
