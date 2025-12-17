Curaleaf Aktie

Curaleaf für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N8GY / ISIN: CA23126M1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 02:00:09

Why Curaleaf Holdings Stock Popped by Almost 25% on Tuesday

Investors caught quite the serious buzz from marijuana stocks on Tuesday, thanks largely to President Trump's strongest indication so far that he will get the ball rolling on the drug's rescheduling. One title that wafted well higher in price was Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), which was up by almost 25% when the smoke cleared. This came in an answer to a reporter's question whether the President would enact an executive order (EO) to direct the government's Justice Department to begin the process of marijuana rescheduling. Justice's Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) slots drugs into a set of five "schedules," with Schedule I containing what it considers to be the most damaging ones. Marijuana is in this category. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Curaleafmehr Nachrichten