D-Wave Quantum Aktie

D-Wave Quantum

WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099

04.12.2025 21:54:48

Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) are moving higher today, up 14.1% as of 3:43 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were mostly flat. In an interview released Tuesday, one of this year's Nobel Prize winners in physics told Bloomberg that China is catching up to the United States in what he describes as a "real race" between the two nations to build a viable quantum computer.In 2019, when John Martinis was a lead researcher in Alphabet's Google Quantum AI Lab, the physicist believed China's quantum technology to be about three years behind that of the U.S. But now, Martinis says China has "caught up" and is only "nanoseconds" behind. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
