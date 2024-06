Why Dell Stock Is Surging Today

The stock of Dell (NYSE: DELL) is posting big gains in Tuesday's trading. The technology company's share price was up 7.8% as of 3:30 p.m. ET today, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Dell's share price is surging following favorable coverage from an analyst at Morgan Stanley. On the heels of a bullish write-up from the high-profile firm's lead analyst on the stock, other investors have been buying up shares.After the market closed yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring published a research note indicating that he expects Dell stock to continue posting strong performance this year thanks to demand stemming from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Woodring reiterated his overweight rating on the stock, indicating that he believes shares are still a smart buy for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel