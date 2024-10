Why DexCom Stock Flopped on Friday

The stock of highly specialized healthcare company DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) wasn't the picture of health on Friday. It lost nearly 2% of its value in that day's trading session, on the back of an earnings release that raised investor concerns about slowing sales growth. The S&P 500 index outperformed the stock, and that's not saying much, as it essentially ended the day flat over Thursday.Reporting its third-quarter results after market hours Thursday, DexCom said its revenue amounted to $994 million for the period. This was, however, only 2% higher on a year-over-year basis for the previously fast-growing glucose monitoring products specialist. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell to slightly over $181 million ($0.45 per share) from the year-ago figure of $204 million. According to Zack's, the consensus analyst estimate for profitability was $0.43. Meanwhile, DexCom only marginally topped the average prognosticator projection for revenue. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool