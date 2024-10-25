|
25.10.2024 23:53:25
Why DexCom Stock Flopped on Friday
The stock of highly specialized healthcare company DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) wasn't the picture of health on Friday. It lost nearly 2% of its value in that day's trading session, on the back of an earnings release that raised investor concerns about slowing sales growth. The S&P 500 index outperformed the stock, and that's not saying much, as it essentially ended the day flat over Thursday.Reporting its third-quarter results after market hours Thursday, DexCom said its revenue amounted to $994 million for the period. This was, however, only 2% higher on a year-over-year basis for the previously fast-growing glucose monitoring products specialist. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell to slightly over $181 million ($0.45 per share) from the year-ago figure of $204 million. According to Zack's, the consensus analyst estimate for profitability was $0.43. Meanwhile, DexCom only marginally topped the average prognosticator projection for revenue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Optimismus in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Ausblick: DexCom stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert DexCom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in DexCom von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)