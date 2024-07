Why DexCom Stock Is Crashing Today

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) were crashing 39.9% lower as of 10:20 a.m. ET on Friday. The huge sell-off came after the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems maker announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Thursday.DexCom's revenue increased 15% year over year in Q2 to $1 billion. However, that came in a little below the average revenue estimate of $1.04 billion based on LSEG's survey of analysts.The company posted Q2 earnings of $143.5 million, or $0.35 per share, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Its non-GAAP earnings came in at $174.3 million, or $0.43 per share. This reflected solid year-over-year growth and beat the consensus Wall Street adjusted earnings estimate of $0.39 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool