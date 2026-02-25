Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
25.02.2026 19:08:51
Why Did Quantum Computing Stock Pop Today?
Shares of eponymous quantum computing company Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) soared 8% through 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday. And why?That's not entirely clear. So far as I can tell, there's no significant quantum stock news concerning Quantum Computing stock today, nor concerning quantum stocks in general -- at least not here in the U.S.Overseas, on the other hand, a quantum start-up called IQM just announced it will become Europe's first publicly listed quantum computing stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!