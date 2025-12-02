Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
02.12.2025 18:43:25
Why Did Robinhood Stock Pop Today?
What goes down must come back up. This is the hope of cryptocurrency traders -- and also of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors.Yesterday if you recall, Robinhood stock tripped and fell more than 4% after traders sold off cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and especially Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Worries that China might crack down on "illegal activities involving" stablecoins spooked crypto traders, and because crypto trading is the fastest growth segment of all trading at Robinhood, investors in the online brokerage worried a rush to the exits in crypto could hurt Robinhood's growth rate.But what happens if crypto traders don't flee the market?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.25
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Schlussendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Start des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25