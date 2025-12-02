Robinhood Aktie

Robinhood für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 18:43:25

Why Did Robinhood Stock Pop Today?

What goes down must come back up. This is the hope of cryptocurrency traders -- and also of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors.Yesterday if you recall, Robinhood stock tripped and fell more than 4% after traders sold off cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and especially Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Worries that China might crack down on "illegal activities involving" stablecoins spooked crypto traders, and because crypto trading is the fastest growth segment of all trading at Robinhood, investors in the online brokerage worried a rush to the exits in crypto could hurt Robinhood's growth rate.But what happens if crypto traders don't flee the market?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten