Why Did Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Rise 15% Last Month?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, climbed 15.4% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock climbed thanks to impressive monthly sales data and bullish news from other companies in the semiconductor industry.TSMC is one of the few publicly traded companies that provides monthly financial data. On June 7, the company reported $7.3 billion of May revenue. That was a 2.7% decrease from April, but it still represented 30% growth over the prior year. It was the third-highest monthly sales figure in the company's history.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool