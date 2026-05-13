Dynatrace Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPPE / ISIN: US2681501092
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14.05.2026 00:29:46
Why Dynatrace Stock Plummeted Today
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock tumbled in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence (AI) analytics company's share price fell 11.4% in the session. Shares had been off as much as 16.4% but regained some ground. Before the market opened this morning, Dynatrace published results for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended March 31. The company actually posted sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts, but forward guidance underwhelmed the market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Dynatrace Inc Registered Shs
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25.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dynatrace zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)