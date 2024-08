Why e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dropped This Week

Shares of upstart cosmetics and skincare company e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) dropped 12% in the last week as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. After the company guided for sales growth of only 25% to 27% in 2025 -- a far cry from 77% over the last year -- the market has sent e.l.f. Beauty's share price lower as it worries about decelerating growth rates.Making matters worse, consumer goods data from SPINS and IRI showed that credit card spending growth with e.l.f. for the four weeks ending Aug. 11 slowed to 18%, pointing to the potential for a continued slowdown.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool