Why Easterly Government Properties Stock Topped the Market Today

While Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) had no proprietary news to report as the trading week kicked off, it was bolstered by an analyst's move. With that at its back, the specialty real estate investment trust's (REIT) shares were pushed more than 3% higher in price on Monday. That percentage was well above the 0.8% gain posted by the S&P 500 index.Easterly is an outlier among REITs, as its focus is on commercial properties leased to agencies of the U.S. government. Given the federal authorities' scale and scope, this is more than sufficient for a large-scale business.Analyst Peter Abramowitz of Jefferies thinks this profile is now potentially quite the winner. In an update published Monday, Abramowitz upgraded Easterly stock to buy; previously, he tagged it as a hold. Accompanying this was a modest but meaningful price target hike to $15 per share from $13.