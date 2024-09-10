|
10.09.2024 19:46:25
Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Slipping Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) were falling this morning and were down 3.1% as of 11:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, wiping out all of their gains and some from the previous day. Although the oil and gas stock typically mirrors movements in crude oil prices, there's another reason why ExxonMobil was falling today.Crude oil prices tumbled Tuesday morning after OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast for 2024 to about 2 million barrels per day (BPD), or roughly 80,000 BPD lower than its previous forecast. OPEC also revised its forecast for oil demand for 2025. Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, slumped more than 3% this morning and slipped below the $70 mark to a low it hasn't seen in more than a year. As one of the world's largest oil producers, ExxonMobil's earnings and cash flows are bound to be hit when oil prices dip.Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has reportedly pulled out of a race to buy a stake in a promising oil discovery in Namibia, according to Reuters. ExxonMobil is among the several global oil and gas giants eyeing a piece of Galp Energia's asset. Galp owns an 80% stake in an oil block in the Orange Basin, a region where several oil large discoveries have been reported in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exxon Mobil Corp Cert. Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|13 925,00
|0,91%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|100,78
|0,58%