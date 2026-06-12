The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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13.06.2026 00:00:56
Why First Advantage Stock Crushed the Market Today
It was rather advantageous to own First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) stock as the trading week came to a close. Shares of the next-generation employment verification specialist, which enhances its solutions with artificial intelligence (AI), rose by almost 6% on Friday after being added to an important stock index. That rise easily topped the 0.5% gain of another well-known market gauge, the S&P 500 index.After market close on Thursday S&P Global, the company behind its near-namesake S&P series of indexes, announced First Advantage would be joining one. Specifically, the company's equity will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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