Why Five Below Stock Tumbled by More Than 3% Today

Youth-focused retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) wasn't looking young and spry on Monday, at least not on the stock exchange. Although there was no direct news affecting the company, a new analysis concerning the impact of the upcoming presidential election on selected stocks dinged its share price. Five Below 's market value fell by over 3% as a result, a sharper fall than the S&P 500 index's 0.2% decline.With barely over two weeks until the U.S. presidential election, Citigroup elected to write a report on the potential impact of the vote on familiar consumer goods stocks.In particular, the bank's analysts feel that shifts in the political landscape could lead to changes in corporate taxation, trade, and immigration that affect the sector.