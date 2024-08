Why Fiverr Stock Was Rising This Week

Mixed reactions from pundits to Fiverr International's (NYSE: FVRR) second-quarter results left the company's stock satisfyingly -- if not overwhelmingly -- higher as the trading week came to a close. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Fiverr's stock price increased by nearly 5% over the period.Fiverr's Q2 results revealed growth in key line items. The period's sales rose by nearly 6% year over year to hit $94.7 million. This filtered down into a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $23.8 million, or $0.58 per share. That bettered the year-ago profit by 19%. Those headline figures came quite close to the average-analyst estimates for the quarter. These stood at just under $94.7 million for revenue, and $0.55 per share for adjusted-net income. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool