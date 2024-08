Why Fortinet Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) jumped as much as 24.8% higher on Wendesday morning, boosted by a strong earnings report. By 10:30 a.m., the cybersecurity veteran's stock had backed down slightly to a 22.4% gain.Fortinet's second-quarter revenue rose 11% year over year, landing at $1.43 billion. Product sales decreased by 4.4% while service revenues jumped 19.8% higher.On the bottom line, adjusted earnings increased by 50% to $0.57 per diluted share. Free cash flow came in at $319 million, significantly below the year-ago reading of $438 million. The year-ago period included a $190 million deferral of cash tax payments; without that one-time tax effect, Fortinet 's free cash flow would have risen by 28.6% year over year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool