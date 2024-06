Why Freshpet Stock Leapt 24% Higher in May

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT), the maker of fresh food for dogs and cats, were soaring last month after the company reported better-than-expected, first-quarter earnings, and pet stocks rallied more broadly, potentially signaling the end to a long slump in the industry.As a result, the stock finished May up 24%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, Freshpet stock jumped following the earnings report early in the month and then continued to gain from there.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel