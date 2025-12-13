Frontier Aktie
ISIN: JP3829500002
|
13.12.2025 01:03:38
Why Frontier Group Holdings Stock Cruised 11% Higher This Week
It was up, up, and away for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) this week, and I'm not talking about the budget airline's planes. Thanks in no small part to a bullish note from an influential bank's analyst about its sector, investors snapped up shares of the company. Ultimately, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Frontier's stock flew 11% higher over the period.The pundit behind the note was Citigroup's John Godyn, who believes that 2026 will see the airline industry overcome several recent headwinds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
