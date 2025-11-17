Alliance Holdings GP LPPartnership Units Aktie
WKN DE: A0JLY8 / ISIN: US01861G1004
|
17.11.2025 23:02:56
Why Full Truck Alliance Stock Plummeted by Almost 12% Today
The price of Chinese transportation tech company Full Truck Alliance's (NYSE: YMM) equity decelerated very rapidly on the first trading day of the week. After management published its third-quarter results, investors sold out of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSes) to leave them with a loss of just under 12%. That was a much steeper decline than the S&P 500 index's 0.9% dip. Those results, unveiled before market open on Monday, showed that Full Truck Alliance's net revenue was 3.36 billion yuan ($473 million), which was up by almost 11% year-over-year. By contrast, the company's net income not according to generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) fell by 20% to 988 million yuan ($139 million). On a per-share basis, the latter figure was 0.93 yuan ($0.13) per ADS. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!