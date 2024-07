Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Flying Higher Today

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported a stronger-than-expected quarter thanks to continued strong demand for airplane and engine spare parts. Investors are taking notice, sending shares of GE Aerospace up 8% as of noon ET.GE Aerospace is the last vestige of onetime conglomerate General Electric . The company is a leading manufacturer of aircraft engines and other equipment.The company earned $1.20 per share in the second quarter, topping Wall Street's $0.98-per-share consensus, despite revenue that at $8.22 billion was about $200 million below expectations. Total orders were up 18% to $11.2 billion, and GE generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool