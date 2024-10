Why GE Aerospace Stock Is Losing Altitude Today

Supply chain constraints and issues at Boeing (NYSE: BA) are rippling through to suppliers including GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), leading GE Aerospace to report quarterly revenue on Tuesday that came in below Wall Street expectations.Investors are running from the shares despite what was otherwise a solid quarter, with the stock down 8% around 1 p.m. ET.GE Aerospace is one of the world's largest makers of aircraft engines and other aerospace parts, including electronics and interior systems. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.15 per share on revenue of $8.9 billion, beating earnings expectations by a penny but falling short of the consensus $9.4 billion revenue estimate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool