Why GXO Logistics Stock Popped Today

Shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) were surging today after Bloomberg reported last night that the world's largest pure-play contract logistics company was the subject of takeover offers. The news represents a surprising shift for GXO as the company is known as an acquirer, having made several acquisitions since being spun off from XPO in 2021.The stock was up 14.4% on the news as of 12:36 p.m. ET.Image source: GXO Logistics .