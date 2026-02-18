Hycroft Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051
|
18.02.2026 21:06:54
Why Hycroft Mining Stock Is Soaring Today
Wednesday is shaping up to be a banner day for Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) shareholders. As of 3:05 p.m. ET, the gold and silver mining stock is up an incredible 25.9%, reversing a pullback that began in late January following a huge run-up late last year and early this year, when precious metal prices began making a sizable, prolonged gain.Today's big move, however, isn't about gold and silver prices. It's about the amount of silver and gold in the ground at the company's mine in northwest Nevada.Simply put, Hycroft Mining is sitting on more gold and silver than believed shortly after it began earnest developmental work at its mine back in 2022. An independent mineral resource estimate prepared by Ausenco Engineering USA South, Independent Mining Consultants, and WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services completed late last month indicates 55% more "measured and indicated" gold and silver awaits mining compared to previous estimates first formed in 2023, in fact, while inferred gold resources grew 50% at the same time inferred resources of silver expanded by 38%. These figures conservatively imply a total resource value of well over $50 billion, at today's prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hycroft Mining Corp
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hycroft Mining Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.