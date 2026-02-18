Hycroft Mining Aktie

Hycroft Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 21:06:54

Why Hycroft Mining Stock Is Soaring Today

Wednesday is shaping up to be a banner day for Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) shareholders. As of 3:05 p.m. ET, the gold and silver mining stock is up an incredible 25.9%, reversing a pullback that began in late January following a huge run-up late last year and early this year, when precious metal prices began making a sizable, prolonged gain.Today's big move, however, isn't about gold and silver prices. It's about the amount of silver and gold in the ground at the company's mine in northwest Nevada.Simply put, Hycroft Mining is sitting on more gold and silver than believed shortly after it began earnest developmental work at its mine back in 2022. An independent mineral resource estimate prepared by Ausenco Engineering USA South, Independent Mining Consultants, and WestLand Engineering & Environmental Services completed late last month indicates 55% more "measured and indicated" gold and silver awaits mining compared to previous estimates first formed in 2023, in fact, while inferred gold resources grew 50% at the same time inferred resources of silver expanded by 38%. These figures conservatively imply a total resource value of well over $50 billion, at today's prices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hycroft Mining Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hycroft Mining Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen