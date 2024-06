Why I Keep Buying More of This Phenomenal High-Yield Dividend Stock Every Chance I Get

I want to become financially independent. For me, that means generating enough passive income to cover my recurring expenses. Investing in dividend stocks is a big part of my strategy. I focus on companies that pay above-average dividends that should steadily rise in the future. Realty Income (NYSE: O) fits my strategy perfectly. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has done a phenomenal job increasing its monthly dividend over the years. It recently delivered its 126th dividend increase since going public in 1994. The REIT should have no trouble growing its payout (which currently yields well above average, at nearly 6%) in the future. That's why I buy more shares every chance I get. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel