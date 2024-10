Why I Keep Buying More Shares of This Amazing 5%-Yielding Dividend Stock

My long-term goal is to become financially independent. I plan to get there by growing my passive income to the point where it covers my regular expenses. That way, I won't have the stress of needing to make an income to cover my living expenses. I still have quite a way to go. However, I make steady progress toward my target by pouring more money into income-generating investments each month. I love to invest in high-quality dividend stocks with higher-yielding payouts that steadily increase because they should help me reach my goal faster. Realty Income (NYSE: O) certainly fits the bill, which is why I keep buying more shares every chance I get.Realty Income embodies everything I seek in a dividend stock. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is the model of consistency. It has paid 652 consecutive monthly dividends throughout its history. It has increased its payment 127 times since going public, including in each of the last 30 consecutive years and the past 108 quarters in a row. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool