Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
18.03.2026 14:15:00
Why I Wouldn't Touch Tilray Brands Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
Is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) finally bouncing back? After years of poor performance, the stock has climbed 7% over the past 12 months, which isn't bad by its standards. What's more, the market cheered the company's latest financial results. And with regulatory progress in the U.S. cannabis market, some see a bright future ahead for the pot grower. However, Tilray Brands still isn't worth investing in, not even close, in my view. Here's why I'd advise anyone to stay far away.Image source: Getty Images.Tilray's financial results over the past five years have been terrible, with slow or non-existent revenue growth, inconsistent margins, and consistent net losses. By now, anytime the company releases a quarterly update, expectations aren't particularly high. That's why even pretty modest results can send the stock price soaring. True, Tilray's latest earnings report, for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on Nov. 30, showed some signs of improvement. The company's revenue of $217.5 million was a record for this period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|
09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)