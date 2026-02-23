ImmunityBio Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037
|
23.02.2026 18:41:17
Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Soaring Again Today
Shares of cancer immunotherapy specialist ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) are up 16% as of noon ET on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. The company's leading immunotherapy (and main sales generator), Anktiva, grew sales by 700% in 2025, and delivered 20% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q4. While earnings per share remained negative at $0.06 in Q4, it was the third straight quarter of profitability improvement as Anktiva rapidly expands. Following today's rise on ImmunityBio's solid earnings, the stock has already roughly quintupled in 2026 as it continues to reel off positive news.Through its Cancer BioShield platform and Anktiva biologic product, ImmunityBio stimulates natural killer cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells, helping patients fight a growing number of cancers and diseases. While the bulk of ImmunityBio's business currently comes from U.S. sales of Anktiva, a treatment for bladder cancer cases that did not respond to the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, the company is rapidly expanding.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
