ImmunityBio Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037
|
18.02.2026 19:50:58
Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Soaring Today
Wednesday's trading session is proving to be a thrilling one for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) shareholders. As of 1:50 p.m. ET today the biopharma stock is up an incredible 33.1%. The reason? Unsurprisingly, an approval of its breadwinning drug in another huge market.ImmunityBio's oncology drug Anktiva had already been approved as a treatment for certain forms of bladder cancer as early as 2024, for the record, when the United States' FDA gave the immunotherapy the green light. The United Kingdom followed suit in the middle of 2025, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia coming around in January of this year.On Wednesday, however, the company announced that the European Union's regulatory commission has approved the combination of its Anktiva and vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) as treatment for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in the 30 countries it represents.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs
|6,85
|-4,89%
