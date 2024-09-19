|
19.09.2024 17:41:38
Why Intel, Alphabet, and Mobileye Stocks All Popped Today
Thursday is looking like a great day to own stocks, and tech stocks in particular -- especially tech stocks tied to autonomous cars. If you own shares of Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) today, you have Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to thank for it.Oh, sure. A lot of stocks gaining today are gaining on the back of a 50-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve yesterday. That's one big catalyst. But a second catalyst, and one specific to the self-driving cars industry, is the fact that Intel announced today that it has no plans to sell off its majority stake in Mobileye. That news is behind the surprising strength in shares of Intel stock (up 3% through 11:10 a.m. ET), and in Alphabet (up 1.8%), and in Mobileye most of all -- up 15.3%!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:03
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)