Why Intel, Alphabet, and Mobileye Stocks All Popped Today

Thursday is looking like a great day to own stocks, and tech stocks in particular -- especially tech stocks tied to autonomous cars. If you own shares of Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) today, you have Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to thank for it.Oh, sure. A lot of stocks gaining today are gaining on the back of a 50-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve yesterday. That's one big catalyst. But a second catalyst, and one specific to the self-driving cars industry, is the fact that Intel announced today that it has no plans to sell off its majority stake in Mobileye . That news is behind the surprising strength in shares of Intel stock (up 3% through 11:10 a.m. ET), and in Alphabet (up 1.8%), and in Mobileye most of all -- up 15.3%!