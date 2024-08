Why Intel, Arm, Broadcom, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Fell Today

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks slid Monday due to geopolitical risk factors. Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC), Broadcom 's (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Arm's (NASDAQ: ARM) share prices ended the daily session down 2%, 4.1%, and 5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, Nvidia ended the day down 2.3%, and Micron fell 3.8%.Semiconductor investors were hit with bearish news on multiple geopolitical fronts today. China is circumventing AI technology restrictions imposed by the U.S., but that was hardly the most surprising story of the day.A Chinese military plane breached Japanese airspace this morning -- an unprecedented encroachment that followed multiple incidents involving Chinese aircraft in the Philippines that raised concerns. Adding another source of geopolitical uncertainty, Poland said that it believed that a Russian aircraft had entered its airspace. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool