|
27.06.2024 19:17:11
Why International Paper Stock Is Falling Today
A potential Brazilian acquirer is walking away from its bid for International Paper (NYSE: IP) after the target rebuffed its overtures.Investors hoping for a big premium are disappointed, sending IP shares down 8% as of 1 p.m. ET.International Paper is already part of a wave of consolidation sweeping the paper and packaging industry, with a deal in place to buy British rival DS Smith. But in early May, IP switched from hunter to hunted when news broke that Suzano of Brazil was weighing an offer for the U.S.-based company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Paper Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:13
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
14:55
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
27.06.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)
|
25.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Paper Company (EQS Group)