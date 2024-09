Why Intuitive Machines Stock Jumped Up 60% Today

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock soared 60% in the first five minutes of trading Wednesday morning (up 60.4% through 9:35 a.m. ET) after NASA announced it is awarding a massive $4.8 billion moon contract to the rising space star.The contract, dubbed "GEO to Cislunar Relay Services" covers communication services to the moon from the period of Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2029, and has the "option" of being extended by a further five years, through Sept. 30, 2034. Specifically, NASA is hiring Intuitive Machines to provide communication services including "position, navigation, and timing capabilities, which are crucial for ensuring the safety of navigation on and around the lunar surface." The company will establish relays for communications between geostationary orbit (GEO, about 22,000 miles above Earth's surface) and the moon, which orbits Earth at a distance roughly 10 times that.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool