Why Intuitive Machines Stock Rocketed 62% Higher in September

Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) soared 62% higher in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space exploration company completed its first lunar mission earlier this year, and in September a multibillion-dollar contract award from NASA propelled the stock higher.On Sept. 17, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines a Near Space Network contract with a maximum potential value of $4.82 billion over the next 10 years. As part of the agreement, according to the announcement, it "will deploy lunar relay satellites and provide communication and navigation services that play an essential role in NASA's Artemis campaign to establish a long-term presence on the Moon."CEO Steve Altemus said, "This contract marks an inflection point in Intuitive Machines' leadership in space communications and navigation."