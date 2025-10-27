Janus Corporation Aktie
ISIN: INE04OV01018
|
27.10.2025 21:16:39
Why Janus Henderson Group Stock Was Skyrocketing on Monday
One of the lesser-known financial stocks on the exchange was having quite a trading session on Monday. On news that Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) had received a premium-priced buyout offer, the financial services company's shares raced to a gain of over 11%. That compared most favorably to the slightly over 1% rise of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Just before market open that day, Janus Henderson announced that it had received a nonbinding takeover bid from hedge fund and activist investor Trian Fund Management (aka Trian Partners). In combination with several of its affiliates, Trian is offering $46 per share for the company. As often occurs in these situations, Janus Henderson's share price swelled quickly to that level. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!