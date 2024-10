Why Lamb Weston Holdings Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Highly specialized food-supply company Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) was tasty to some investors on Wednesday following the release of its latest set of quarterly results. It beat on both the top and bottom lines, if not necessarily by a wide margin, and it was rewarded for this feat. Investors also liked the company's news about a fresh restructuring program. Market players bid Lamb Weston 's stock price up by nearly 3%, a figure that looked good compared to the flat trajectory of the S&P 500 index on the day.For its fiscal-first quarter of 2025, Lamb Weston 's net sales dipped by 1% year over year to a shade over $1.65 billion. The decline in both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was far steeper; the latter fell by 56% to $105 million, or $0.73 per share. Despite that precipitous drop, Lamb Weston edged past the consensus-analyst adjusted bottom-line estimate of $0.72 per share. It notched a more convincing beat with net sales, as prognosticators were collectively modeling only $1.55 billion for the line item. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool