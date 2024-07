Why Lamb Weston Stock Was Plummeting This Week

Earnings season is kind to some stocks, and merciless to others. Unfortunately for potato products supplier Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW), it fell into the latter category following the release of its latest set of quarterly results on Wednesday. What didn't help was a series of analyst price target recommendation downgrades and price target cuts in the wake of those results.The subsequent market rout pushed Lamb Weston 's share price down a queasy 32% week-to-date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Lamb Weston published its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 numbers before market open that day, and it was greeted with a heavy investor sell-off once trading began. The company's net sales fell by 5% on a year-over-year basis to $1.6 billion, while its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell a great deal more steeply. That line item cratered by 40% to just under $114 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool