Why Li Auto Stock Zoomed Nearly 12% Higher Today

It's not every day that an electric vehicle (EV) maker reports a record number of quarterly deliveries. On Tuesday, that happened with not one, not two, but three Chinese EV manufacturers.Of the trio, investors seemed most impressed with Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) achieving that feat. Those folks pushed the company's U.S.-listed stock up by 12% in value across the day. This performance contrasted sharply with the nearly 1% slump of the S&P 500 index.Li Auto announced both its latest monthly and quarterly delivery figures. For September, this tally was 53,709, which represented a sturdy 49% year-over-year improvement. This helped boost the number for the company's third quarter to a total of 152,831, shaking down into growth of 45% over the same period of 2023.