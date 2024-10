Why Logitech Is Down Today

Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) should be up today. The company's fiscal Q2 sales and earnings -- reported Monday -- both topped expectations. The maker of computer peripherals even raised its full-year revenue guidance. That improved sales outlook, however, just wasn't improved enough to please investors and the stock is down 9.5% around 1:10 p.m. ET.For the three-month stretch ending in September, Logitech turned $1.12 billion worth of revenue into adjusted per-share earnings of $1.20. Both were better than year-ago numbers of $1.06 billion and $1.09 per share. And, both were better than analysts' consensus expectations for a top line of $1.11 billion and per-share profits of $1.03.The stumbling block? Guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Although the company upped its top-line outlook from a range of $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion to a revised range of $4.39 billion to $4.47 billion, analysts were anticipating an average of $4.51 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool