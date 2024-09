Why Logitech Stock Slipped by Almost 3% Today

Investors weren't exactly neutral on Switzerland-based tech equipment specialist Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) on Wednesday. Looking at the voting results of the company's annual general meeting (AGM), a clutch of them sold out of the stock, putting it at a 2.7% loss on the day. The decline eclipsed that of the S&P 500 index, which decreased by 0.2% on the day.Wednesday morning, Logitech published the results of the various votes at the AGM. It reported, no doubt happily, that all measures passed. As is its habit, the company proposed an annual dividend for those voters and other shareholders. Management's 1.16 Swiss francs ($1.19) per share was floated, and easily passed.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool