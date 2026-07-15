Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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15.07.2026 16:30:18

Why Lucid Stock Bounced Back Today

Trading in Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock was halted several times yesterday due to volatility after a publication that follows electric vehicle (EV) companies reported that the company was considering filing for bankruptcy or going private.Shares plunged more than 50% before reversing course after the company called the report false. Lucid then took it a step further. After releasing a letter to the editor of EV (electric-vehicles.com), Lucid's stock popped today. As of 10:13 a.m. ET, Lucid shares were up by 17%.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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