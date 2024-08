Why Lumen Technologies Stock Jumped 77.3% Today

Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) got a huge boost today from another company's earnings report. Corning (NYSE: GLW) announced that it's selling 10% of its fiber capacity for the next two years to Lumen, and investors loved the news. Shares jumped as much as 77.3% in parabolic trading mid-day before falling back to close the day up 38%.Last week, Lumen announced that it has partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to "enable digital transformation" of the company's infrastructure. That will include access to Lumen's fiber network, as well as adding new fiber on new and existing routes. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool