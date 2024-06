Why Marvell Technology Sank Today

Shares of semiconductor up-and-comer Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) sank 10.5% on Friday.Thanks to its networking portfolio and custom ASIC (application-specific integrated chip) business, Marvell has seen bullish sentiment from investors recently. Some believe it will become a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.However, the purely AI-related portion of Marvell's business apparently didn't live up to the hype in its first-quarter results reported Thursday evening.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel