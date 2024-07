Why Mattel Stock Was Surging This Week

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), the toymaker known for brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels, were flying higher this week after the company received a buyout offer. According to Reuters, Mattel was approached by a private equity firm.The stock surged on that news on Monday, then pulled back on Tuesday as enthusiasm cooled off before jumping again on Wednesday after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday night.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was trading up 17.9% for the week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool