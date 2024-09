Why Medical Properties Stock Rocketed Nearly 14% Higher Today

Although Friday was something of a sleepy news day for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), the latest analyst moves concerning the stock motivated investors to plow into it. As a result, shares of the specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) surged during the trading session. They closed the day almost 14% higher in price, absolutely trouncing the 0.5% increase of the S&P 500 index.Two professional Medical Properties Trust-watchers weighed in with new takes on the stock Friday. Of the two, the more weighty came from Colliers Security's David Toti. He up-shifted his recommendation on the REIT to buy from the previous neutral, placing a $6.50 per-share price target on the stock. Toti's peer Michael Lewis at Truist Securities also got notably more optimistic about Medical Properties Trust's future. He cranked his price target 20% higher, raising it to $6 per share from $5. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool