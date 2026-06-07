Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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07.06.2026 12:15:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Worth Buying Despite It Being "Speculative"
One can probably forgive investors who struggle to understand the investment case for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock. The company has built a massive ad base, given the nearly 3.6 billion people who log on to a Meta-owned app every day.Nonetheless, that is about 43% of the world's population, meaning its user base is unlikely to grow quickly. Moreover, the social media giant earns more than 99% of its revenue from advertising. To that end, it has pledged to spend up to $145 billion this year alone to further grow its business through artificial intelligence (AI).Since that pivot is not guaranteed to succeed, Meta is arguably a "speculative" stock in that respect. Still, given its market positioning, its move could succeed; here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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05.06.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bericht über Kapitalerhöhung verstärkt Gewinnmitnahmen bei Meta (dpa-AFX)
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05.06.26
|Meta weighs big equity raising after blockbuster Google deal (Financial Times)
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05.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Meta-Aktie in Grün: EU-Gericht erklärt Messenger-Einstufung für gültig (dpa-AFX)
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03.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Meta bets on AI agents to unlock WhatsApp revenues (Financial Times)
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01.06.26